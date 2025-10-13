Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Robinson (foot) is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old linebacker from Ole Miss broke his foot during the Ravens' Week 6 loss to the Rams, so the news on his extended absence comes as no surprise. Robinson appeared in all six of Baltimore's games this season prior to injury, recording 17 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. He's expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future, and David Ojabo and Mike Green will likely receive increased opportunities at outside linebacker moving forward.