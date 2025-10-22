The Ravens placed Robinson (foot) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

The move comes after Robinson broke his foot during the Ravens' Week 6 loss to the Rams. He'll be forced to miss at least the next four games and would be eligible to return from IR for the Ravens' Week 12 contest against the Jets on Sunday, Nov. 23. Robinson was given a 6-to-8 week timeline to recover from his foot injury, so he'll likely stay on IR past the four-game minimum.