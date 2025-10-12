Head coach John Harbaugh said Robinson broke his foot during Baltimore's loss Sunday versus the Rams, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Robinson didn't return to the game after sustaining the injury in the second quarter. There is currently no timetable on the 26-year-old's return, but he will have the team's upcoming bye week to get healthy. Should he miss extended time, Mike Green will likely take over his role as one of the Ravens' starting outside linebackers.