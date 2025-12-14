Robinson (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 15 clash against the Bengals.

Robinson was activated from IR on Saturday, setting him up to return from a seven-game absence in Week 15. Prior to getting hurt, Robinson had started each of Baltimore's first six contests of the campaign, though it remains to be seen if he'll reprise that role upon his return. Regardless, he should provide a boost to the Ravens' pass rush after he posted 2.0 sacks across those initial six games.