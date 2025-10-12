Robinson (foot) has been ruled out for the rest of Sudnay's game against the Rams, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Robinson injured his foot in the second quarter of Sunday's game, and the injury is severe enough for the third-year linebacker to not return. David Ojabo and Mike Green will see more opportunities with the Ravens' defense in Robinson's absence. The Ravens are on a bye for Week 7, so Robinson will have additional time to recover ahead of the team's Week 8 contest against the Bears on Sunday, Oct. 26.