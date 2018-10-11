Young did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a hip injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Young may have sustained a minor hip injury during Wednesday's practice, though the severity of the issue remains uncertain. If Young is ultimately unable to play Sunday against the Titans, Marlon Humphrey could see an uptick in snaps at cornerback behind Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith. More information regarding Young's Week 6 status should become available following Friday's practice session.

More News
Our Latest Stories