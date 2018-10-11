Ravens' Tavon Young: Added to injury report
Young did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a hip injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Young may have sustained a minor hip injury during Wednesday's practice, though the severity of the issue remains uncertain. If Young is ultimately unable to play Sunday against the Titans, Marlon Humphrey could see an uptick in snaps at cornerback behind Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith. More information regarding Young's Week 6 status should become available following Friday's practice session.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...