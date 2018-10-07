Ravens' Tavon Young: Clears through concussion protocol
Young (concussion) cleared through the league's protocol and is eligible to return to Sunday's game against the Browns, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Young left Sunday's game for a brief stint to be evaluated for a possible concussion. Following the medical evaluation, Young is now ready to return to the sidelines where he'll likely be a contributor on special teams.
