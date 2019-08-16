Young hurt his neck over the weekend during practice, and he's in danger of missing the rest of the season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Young inked a three-year, $27 million contract extension over the offseason, but it's now unclear if he'll be healthy enough to take the field at all this season after suffering a serious neck injury. Anthony Averett and Maurice Canady could see more snaps if Young is forced to miss significant time.