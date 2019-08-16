Ravens' Tavon Young: Could miss significant time
Young hurt his neck over the weekend during practice, and he's in danger of missing the rest of the season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Young inked a three-year, $27 million contract extension over the offseason, but it's now unclear if he'll be healthy enough to take the field at all this season after suffering a serious neck injury. Anthony Averett and Maurice Canady could see more snaps if Young is forced to miss significant time.
