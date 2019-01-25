Young (groin) had sports hernia surgery in January and is expected to need 4-to-6 weeks for recovery, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Young missed a playoff loss to the Chargers with a groin injury after serving as Baltimore's slot cornerback throughout the regular season. The 2016 fourth-round pick figures to reprise his nickelback role in 2019, the final season of his rookie contract.