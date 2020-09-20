site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Tavon Young: Injures knee in win
Young suffered a season-ending left knee injury during Sunday's 33-16 win over the Texans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Young didn't record a defensive statistic Week 2. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed after the game that Young's injury will end his season.
