Ravens' Tavon Young: Inks contract extension
Young (sports hernia) signed a one-year contract extension Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Young is now is set to stick with Baltimore through the 2020 season at an undisclosed rate. Head coach John Harbaugh said in January that the timeline for Young's recovery from offseason sports hernia surgery was 4-to-6 weeks, so the cornerback should be healthy well before the start of OTAs this spring.
