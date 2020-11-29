site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Tavon Young: Lands on COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Young was moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
The 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL in September and is out for the season, so this is simply a procedural move. Young will revert to injured reserve once he clears the COVID-19 protocols.
