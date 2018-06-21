Ravens' Tavon Young: Near 100 percent healthy
Young (knee) performed well during team minicamp last week, Mike Preston of The Baltimore Sun reports. "For the first time, it looked like, to me, he really got past the trepidation coming back off the knee [injury] - if that's the right word," head coach John Harbaugh said of a recent practice. "I thought today he let it cut loose a little bit more and looked really good."
Young is close to 100 percent healthy after tearing his ACL a little over a year ago. The cornerback went through drills last week against wideouts and it appears his burst and acceleration have returned, as well as his skills in press coverage. A healthy Young will be a huge boost to the Ravens' secondary, as he'll compete for the starting nickel back role.
