Ravens' Tavon Young: Now highest-paid nickelback in NFL
Young (sports hernia) is receiving a three-year, $27 million contract to remain with the Ravens through the 2022 season, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.
This amount makes Young the highest-paid nickelback in the league. With outside corners Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith all remaining under contract with Baltimore in 2019 -- not to mention safety Tony Jefferson and six-time Pro-Bowler Eric Weddle -- the Ravens boast one of the more intimidating secondaries in the league at this point in the offseason.
