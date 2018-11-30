Young (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Young was unable to play against the Raiders in Week 12, and his status remains in question heading into Sunday's tilt against the Falcons. If the third-year pro is unable to go Week 13, Brandon Carr, Anthony Averett and Cyrus Jones could once again see snaps at slot cornerback.