Ravens' Tavon Young: Participating in minicamp
Young (sports hernia) has been participating in minicamp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Young underwent sports hernia surgery in January. It's not clear how much of the offseason program he may have missed in recovery, but his participation in minicamp suggests the cornerback is back to full strength in advance of training camp.
