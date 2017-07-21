Ravens' Tavon Young: Placed on PUP list
Young (knee) will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Young tore his ACL in an offseason workout last month, and after having surgery shortly thereafter, the cornerback is expected to be out for the entire 2017 season.
