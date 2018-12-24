Young recorded a solo tackle and a fumble recovery in Saturday's win over the Chargers.

Young has played a depth role the past few weeks and has seen his stats take a hit along with the reduction in snaps. He found a way to make a play despite the reduction Sunday, recording one of a few Ravens' turnovers. He and the rest of the team will look to finish the regular season strong against the Browns in Week 17.

