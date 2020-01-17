Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Young (neck) is expected to be healthy for the first day of Baltimore's offseason workout program, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old injured his neck during training camp and underwent surgery to address the injury in October, but it appears his recovery is going well and won't impact his preparation for the 2020 campaign. Young signed a three-year, $25.8 million extension with the Ravens in February 2019 and figures to start out as the nickel cornerback with Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters on the outside.