Young tore his ACL during Sunday's win over the Texans and will miss the rest of the 2020 season, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Young missed the entire 2019 season due to a neck injury, but he entered this campaign fully healthy. The 2016 fourth-round pick sustained another season-ending injury, however, so he'll turn his focus to the 2021 season. Young has two years remaining on the three-year, $25.8 million contract extension he signed in February of 2019.