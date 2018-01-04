Young (knee) will be ready for the start of OTAs, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

This is quietly an excellent development for Baltimore's secondary depth with Young making a speedy recovery from a torn ACL that cost him the entirety of the 2017 season. Prior to his injury, Young was poised to be the Ravens' starting nickel corner. His injury allowed Maurice Canady to take a step forward in his development, picking up significant playing time down the stretch. Young will have his work cut out for him in terms of reclaiming the starter's status he carried coming into 2017, but if he shows he hasn't lost a step, he very well could find himself as a primary nickel option in 2018.