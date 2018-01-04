Ravens' Tavon Young: To be ready for OTAs
Young (knee) will be ready for the start of OTAs, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
This is quietly an excellent development for Baltimore's secondary depth with Young making a speedy recovery from a torn ACL that cost him the entirety of the 2017 season. Prior to his injury, Young was poised to be the Ravens' starting nickel corner. His injury allowed Maurice Canady to take a step forward in his development, picking up significant playing time down the stretch. Young will have his work cut out for him in terms of reclaiming the starter's status he carried coming into 2017, but if he shows he hasn't lost a step, he very well could find himself as a primary nickel option in 2018.
More News
-
Ravens' Tavon Young: Lands on IR•
-
Ravens' Tavon Young: Placed on PUP list•
-
Ravens' Tavon Young: Will undergo surgery next week•
-
Ravens' Tavon Young: Diagnosed with torn ACL•
-
Ravens' Tavon Young: Suffers knee injury Thursday•
-
Ravens' Tavon Young: Returns to action, turns in strong performance Sunday•
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.