Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Buchanan suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Bengals, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

As the Ravens had feared, Buchanan sustained ligament damage to his knee in the blowout win and will now miss the remainder of the season. The rookie linebacker was Baltimore's second-leading tackler through the first 15 weeks of the season, recording 93 stops through 14 contests. Trenton Simpson is now expected to start alongside Roquan Smith at inside linebacker heading into Baltimore's next game Sunday versus New England.