Buchanan (calf) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Buchanan compiled six total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Bears, but he may have left the game a little worse for wear. The linebacker is dealing with an apparent calf injury, which forced him to be considered less than 100 percent at the team's walkthrough Monday. Buchanan will have two more chances to log a full session before Thursday night's matchup with the Dolphins.