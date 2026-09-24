Buchanan (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus Dallas, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Buchanan suffered a torn ACL in December 2025 and has been working his way back since. He wasn't available for the Ravens' first two games of the 2026 campaign. However, after practicing in full Wednesday and Thursday, all signs are pointing toward Buchanan's season debut versus the Cowboys. The 2025 No. 129 overall pick finished his inaugural year by garnering 93 total tackles (49 solo), 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble.