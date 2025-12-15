Buchanan is believed to have sustained a torn ACL in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Buchanan injured his right knee on punt coverage in the first quarter of Sunday's win and had to be carted to the locker room. The 2025 fourth-round pick from California was having a stellar rookie campaign, recording 93 total tackles (second-most on the team), including 0.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble across 14 appearances. With Buchanan likely missing the remainder of the 2025 season, expect Trenton Simpson to start at inside linebacker.