default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Buchanan recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Jets.

Buchanan remains one of Baltimore's primary inside linebackers, though he does cede occasional snaps to Trenton Simpson. Buchanan has at least six tackles in four of his last five games heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Bengals.

More News