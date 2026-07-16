Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Rehab exceeding expectations

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said Thursday that Buchanan (ACL) "has done a great job" this offseason and has had "[one of] the top 1 percent of rehabs that I've seen," Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

DeCosta alluded to Buchanan beginning training camp with a "ramp up" period, in which he may be limited to individual drills early, but the 2025 fourth-round pick is clearly making tremendous recovery progress. Once back to full health from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 15 of his rookie season, Buchanan is expected to compete for a significant role at inside linebacker.