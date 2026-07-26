Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Sidelined to begin training camp

The Ravens placed Buchanan (knee-ACL) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Buchanan tore the ACL in his right knee last December and is still working his way back from the injury. However, Brown notes that the linebacker has "attacked rehab aggressively" and "hopes to return in the near future," so he could be ready to go by Week 1 of the regular season. Buchanan had a strong rookie campaign last year, tallying 93 tackles, including 0.5 sacks, one defensed pass and one forced fumble over 14 regular-season contests (13 starts).