Buchanan recorded three tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.

Buchanan is the clear second linebacker in the middle of Baltimore's defense, but his snap rate has hovered around 70 percent in his last four games. He hadn't seen a significant dip in production until Sunday's win, logging at least six tackles in every game since Week 1. Buchanan may have some volatile performances moving forward due to his imperfect role, but he's been reliable to this point.