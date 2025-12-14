default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Buchanan (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Buchanan left in the first half of Sunday's game with a knee injury. The standout rookie has 91 tackles (49 solo), including 0.5 sacks and one pass breakup. Trenton Simpson likely will see more playing time with Buchanan out.

More News