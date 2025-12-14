Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Will not return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buchanan (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Buchanan left in the first half of Sunday's game with a knee injury. The standout rookie has 91 tackles (49 solo), including 0.5 sacks and one pass breakup. Trenton Simpson likely will see more playing time with Buchanan out.
More News
-
Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Makes seven tackles•
-
Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Logs eight tackles•
-
Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Slow day against Cleveland•
-
Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Post six tackles vs. Minnesota•
-
Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Eight stops in win•
-
Ravens' Teddye Buchanan: Looking good for Thursday•