Buchanan (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.

Buchanan logged three limited sessions in Week 1 but will ultimately fall short of a green light to play. The linebacker is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 12 of the 2025 season. The Ravens are taking it very slow with the starter, ensuring they mitigate all risk of further injury before Buchanan gets back on the field. With Buchanan out, Jay Higgins or Trenton Simpson will likely assume starting duties next to Roquan Smith in the team's second level.