Ravens' Terrance West: Absent again from practice
West (calf) wasn't present for practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
With two straight absences from practice on the heels of missing three consecutive games with the left calf issue, West looks bound to sit out again Sunday against the Titans. Once he's back to full health, West could find himself behind Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and potentially Danny Woodhead (hamstring) in the Ravens' backfield pecking order, which would severely limit his fantasy appeal.
