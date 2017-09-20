West (soft-tissue injury) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

West was limited to only 15 snaps and 10 touches in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Browns while dealing with the unspecified "soft-tissue injury." Javorius Allen operated as the lead back in West's absence, with Alex Collins helping to kill the clock in the second half. Even if West ends up playing Sunday against the Jaguars, Allen's role appears a bit more conducive to fantasy production, featuring a decent portion of the early-down work as well as the vast majority of passing-down snaps.