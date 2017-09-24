Ravens' Terrance West: Active for London game
West (calf) is active Sunday for the Ravens' Week 3 matchup with the Jaguars in London.
West had been listed as questionable after the calf injury confined him to the sideline for all but one of the Ravens' three practice days this week, but after getting in a full session Friday and testing things out early Sunday without complications, he'll be cleared to take the field. While West may retain his starting designation, it's still expected that he'll cede ample work to Javorius Allen, particularly on passing downs. Alex Collins, who was promoted from the practice squad last week, may also get some touches when West requires a breather.
More News
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Expected to play against Jaguars•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Questionable for London game•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Returns to practice•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Not spotted at practice•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Absent at Wednesday's practice•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Dealing with soft-tissue injury•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...