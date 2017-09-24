West (calf) is active Sunday for the Ravens' Week 3 matchup with the Jaguars in London.

West had been listed as questionable after the calf injury confined him to the sideline for all but one of the Ravens' three practice days this week, but after getting in a full session Friday and testing things out early Sunday without complications, he'll be cleared to take the field. While West may retain his starting designation, it's still expected that he'll cede ample work to Javorius Allen, particularly on passing downs. Alex Collins, who was promoted from the practice squad last week, may also get some touches when West requires a breather.