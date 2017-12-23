West is active for Saturday's game against the Colts, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

West, who was last active back on Oct. 8, adds depth to the team's Week 16 backfield, but we wouldn't expect him to make a big fantasy splash Saturday, with Alex Collins, Danny Woodhead and Javorius Allen also in the mix.

