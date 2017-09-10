West rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

West put Baltimore up by three scores just before halftime, dropping his shoulder down under the defender's tackle and edging in for a two-yard touchdown. The Ravens' game plan, certainly influenced by Cincinnati's turnover troubles, played right into West's hands on Sunday, as 42 of the team's 60 offensive plays were runs. With Joe Flacco looking rusty after coming off a back injury, it would be silly for Baltimore to move away from West's one-cut running style -- which is perfect for Marty Mornhinweg's West Coast scheme -- until opposing defenses find a way to stop it.