West is day-to-day with an unspecified soft-tissue injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After starting Sunday's 24-10 win over the Browns, West saw just 15 snaps, but now there's an explanation for his reduced Week 2 workload. We'll track his status as this coming Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches, but if West is limited at all in Week 3, added opportunities await Javorius Allen and Alex Collins.

