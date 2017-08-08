West lost 12 pounds in the offseason and is down to 220-225 pounds at training camp, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reports.

West visibly was in the best shape of his career last season, but it sounds as if he still played at around 235 pounds, rather than his listed weight of 225. He said he added muscle and lost fat this offseason, finally getting back to his weight from the 2014 Combine, where he ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at 225 pounds. With Kenneth Dixon (knee/suspension) likely out for the year, West has no real competition for the lead runner role as he enters a contract season looking to best last year's unimpressive marks of 4.0 yards per carry and 5.2 yards per target. Danny Woodhead's presence figures to limit West's involvement in passing game, but there's every opportunity for him to improve on last year's 193 carries if he stays healthy.