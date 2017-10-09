Ravens' Terrance West: Expected to miss time
West (calf) got good news from an MRI, but he's nonetheless expected to miss some time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
West was bothered by his calf earlier this season while handling limited workloads in Weeks 2 and 3. His lack of involvement Week 4 was more a product of game flow and Alex Collins' success, and it appeared the Ravens wanted West to reassume a key role in Sunday's eventual 3-17 win over the Raiders. West drew the start and took the first two carries, but he aggravated his calf injury on the second of those totes. It sounds like he'll be out for Week 6 against Chicago, leaving Collins and Javorius Allen to split work. Allen comfortably outsnapped Collins against the Raiders and also finished with a 25-12 advantage in touches.
