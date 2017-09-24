Ravens' Terrance West: Expected to play against Jaguars
West (calf) should suit up Sunday against the Jaguars, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport as usual didn't name his source, but West practiced Friday, so there's a good chance he has a meaningful role. Just keep in mind Javorius Allen has seen significant work both on passing downs and some early ones, and Alex Collins also got into the mix in Week 2 when West was banged up and could also see an increased workload.
