West (calf) should suit up Sunday against the Jaguars, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport as usual didn't name his source, but West practiced Friday, so there's a good chance he has a meaningful role. Just keep in mind Javorius Allen has seen significant work both on passing downs and some early ones, and Alex Collins also got into the mix in Week 2 when West was banged up and could also see an increased workload.