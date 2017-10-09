Ravens' Terrance West: Extent of injury unclear
Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't have an update on West's calf injury after Sunday's 30-17 win over the Raiders, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
West drew the start and took two carries for 17 yards within the first three snaps, but he went down in significant pain after the second of those totes. Alex Collins and Javorius Allen split backfield work the rest of the way, with the latter parlaying 21 carries into 73 yards and a touchdown. The Baltimore backfield has been almost impossible to predict each week, with the exception of Allen's role on passing downs.
