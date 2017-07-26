Ravens' Terrance West: Facing less competition after Dixon injury
West has a stronger grasp on the lead job after Kenneth Dixon (knee/suspension) underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus, Sarah Ellison of the Ravens' official website reports.
Dixon took a big chunk out of West's workload down the stretch last season and loomed as a major threat to do the same upon returning from a four-game suspension this season. With the second-year back expected to miss most (or all) of the upcoming campaign, Danny Woodhead represents West's only serious competition for snaps and touches, as Javorius Allen, Bobby Rainey and Taquan Mizzell don't seem like real threats to challenge for the lead ballcarrier role.
