West rushed eight times for 22 yards and a touchdown and caught both of his targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cleveland.

West rushed 19 times for 80 yards in Week 1, so Sunday's 2.8 yards per carry against Cleveland was a little disappointing. It's also worth noting that West didn't receive a touch in the fourth quarter, and making matters worse, Javorius Allen outrushed (66 yards) and logged more carries (14) than West did. With Baltimore likely to rely on its defense and ground game, West should be in position to provide a serviceable weekly fantasy floor. However, he could be playing second fiddle to Allen sooner than later, if that's not already the case.