West lost seven yards on four carries during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers. He was not targeted in the passing game.

West actually broke off a long run of five yards, but he was stifled behind the line on multiple occasions to finish with perhaps the worst performance of his career. Meanwhile, Alex Collins gained 82 yards on nine carries and Buck Allen received six targets in the passing game, illustrating how the backfield duties could be distributed moving forward. West's role is diminishing by the week, making it tough to place any sort of trust in him for next week's game against the Raiders.