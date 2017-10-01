Ravens' Terrance West: Finishes with negative yardage
West lost seven yards on four carries during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers. He was not targeted in the passing game.
West actually broke off a long run of five yards but was stifled behind the line on multiple occasions to finish with perhaps the worst performance of his career. Meanwhile, Alex Collins gained 82 yards on nine carries and Buck Allen received six targets in the passing game, illustrating how the backfield duties could be distributed moving forward. West's role is diminishing by the game, making it tough to place any sort of trust in him for next week's road game against the Raiders.
More News
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Loses fumble on just six carries•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Active for London game•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Expected to play against Jaguars•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Questionable for London game•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Returns to practice•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Not spotted at practice•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...