Ravens' Terrance West: Inactive again
West (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
With Alex Collins locked in as the lead back and Danny Woodhead handling passing downs, the Ravens prefer to use Javorius Allen as their No. 3 running back. Allen is better than West in the passing game and also play special teams, but the Ravens might actually turn to West as the new lead runner if Collins were to suffer an injury. As for the immediate future, West will once again be a healthy scratch.
