Ravens' Terrance West: Inactive Monday
West (calf) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Texans.
West was able to practice fully all week, but he'll remain sidelined Monday, with Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Danny Woodhead currently ahead of him on the Ravens' RB depth chart.
