Ravens' Terrance West: Inactive Sunday
West (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Though listed as a full participant in practice all week, West was listed as questionable for the contest. That said, his deactivation Sunday may have more to do with the Ravens' game plan than West's health, with Alex Collins in line to continue as the team's lead back on early downs and change-of-pace back Danny Woodhead returning to the team's backfield mix this week.
