Ravens' Terrance West: Leaves game with calf injury
West was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a calf injury.
With West out of Sunday's game, the Ravens' Week 5 rushing duties will fall into the hands of Alex Collins and Javorius Allen.
More News
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Finishes with negative yardage•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Loses fumble on just six carries•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Active for London game•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Expected to play against Jaguars•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Questionable for London game•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Returns to practice•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week