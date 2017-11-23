West (calf) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice/injury report estimation.

It remains to be seen if West suits up Monday night against the Texans, but at this stage, his health is not an impediment to taking the field in the contest. Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Danny Woodhead handled the team's rushing duties in Week 11's shutout win over the Packers and that trio figures to continue to head the team's backfield in Week 12 as well.